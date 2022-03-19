Douglas Elliman Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:DOUG)

Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

Shares of NYSE:DOUG opened at 7.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 7.83. Douglas Elliman has a 1 year low of 6.50 and a 1 year high of 12.66.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Douglas Elliman in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

In related news, COO Richard Lampen acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of 6.98 per share, with a total value of 139,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO J Bryant Kirkland III acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 6.87 per share, for a total transaction of 68,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 100,000 shares of company stock worth $679,050 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Elliman LLC provides real estate services. The Company offers real estate brokerage, property management and agent services. Douglas Elliman LLC is based in Miami, United States.

