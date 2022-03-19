Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Position Reduced by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dover were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 0.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 3.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Dover by 1.4% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Dover by 1.7% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.46.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $159.27 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $133.01 and a 12 month high of $184.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.52. The company has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.41.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

Dover Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.