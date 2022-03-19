DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DS Smith Plc is a manufacturer of corrugated products primarily in Europe. The company’s division consists of paper, plastics, packaging and recycling. DS Smith Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DITHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of DS Smith from GBX 588 ($7.65) to GBX 570 ($7.41) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DS Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of DS Smith from GBX 430 ($5.59) to GBX 435 ($5.66) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.83.

Shares of DS Smith stock opened at $4.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average is $5.12. DS Smith has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $6.11.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

