Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

DUKE has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 53 ($0.69) price target on shares of Duke Royalty in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 53 ($0.69) price objective on shares of Duke Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of DUKE stock opened at GBX 40.50 ($0.53) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 39.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 42.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 24.43 and a current ratio of 24.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £145.32 million and a P/E ratio of 7.51. Duke Royalty has a fifty-two week low of GBX 33 ($0.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 48.03 ($0.62).

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

