Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DLTH. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Duluth from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of Duluth stock opened at $13.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $406.86 million, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.77. Duluth has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78.

Duluth ( NASDAQ:DLTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Duluth had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 14.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Duluth will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Duluth by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,025,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duluth by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Duluth by 70.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 349,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 144,033 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duluth by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 292,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 150,627 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Duluth by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 242,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

