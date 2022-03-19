Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) Receives $142.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.67.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duolingo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th.

In other news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 600 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $61,212.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 700 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 764,960 shares of company stock worth $68,877,981 and have sold 3,236 shares worth $324,784.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KPCB DGF Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter worth $430,353,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,065,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,201,000 after acquiring an additional 800,331 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter worth $147,150,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,647,000 after acquiring an additional 45,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter worth $49,908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUOL traded up $7.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.68. The stock had a trading volume of 778,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,845. Duolingo has a fifty-two week low of $64.81 and a fifty-two week high of $204.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.20.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $73.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.99 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 28.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duolingo will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

