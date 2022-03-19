Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) Receives $142.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.67.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duolingo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th.
In other news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 600 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $61,212.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 700 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 764,960 shares of company stock worth $68,877,981 and have sold 3,236 shares worth $324,784.
Shares of DUOL traded up $7.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.68. The stock had a trading volume of 778,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,845. Duolingo has a fifty-two week low of $64.81 and a fifty-two week high of $204.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.20.
Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $73.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.99 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 28.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duolingo will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Duolingo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Duolingo (DUOL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.