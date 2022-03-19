DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stock Position Lowered by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth $27,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth $30,000. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DD opened at $76.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.61 and a 200-day moving average of $75.85. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.37 and a 52-week high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours (Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.