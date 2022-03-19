Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.63 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) will announce $5.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $250,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $11.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full-year sales of $5.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $940,000.00 to $13.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $15.68 million, with estimates ranging from $1.22 million to $31.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dyadic International.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Dyadic International in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ:DYAI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.50. 42,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,719. Dyadic International has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $8.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.37.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 26,486 shares of Dyadic International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $114,684.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 28,767 shares of Dyadic International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $117,944.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $964,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Dyadic International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Dyadic International by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Dyadic International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $464,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dyadic International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. 15.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

