Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 17.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Shares of DLNG opened at $3.05 on Friday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.36 million, a P/E ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.04.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLNG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners LP ( NYSE:DLNG Get Rating ) by 1,062.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,258 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynagas LNG Partners (Get Rating)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.