Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $19.16 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,161 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 2.0% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $19,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 84.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,307,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,227 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Home Depot by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,109 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,946,000 after purchasing an additional 605,827 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Home Depot by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,122,117,000 after purchasing an additional 521,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,919,065,000 after purchasing an additional 433,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. OTR Global raised Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.48.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $340.74 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $282.43 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $355.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $346.16 and its 200-day moving average is $362.66.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

