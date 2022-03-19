Eagle Ridge Investment Management Invests $237,000 in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in General Mills during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS opened at $62.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $69.95.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $332,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.89.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

