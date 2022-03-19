EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Price Target Lowered to $184.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $184.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised EastGroup Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $210.44.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EGP stock opened at $196.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $195.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.11. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $139.15 and a 1 year high of $229.84.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.96. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 38.48%. The company had revenue of $107.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. EastGroup Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the second quarter valued at $329,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 5.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,991,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.