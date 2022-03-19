Eastman Chemical to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.63 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eastman Chemical in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.63 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.55 EPS.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EMN. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.50.

NYSE EMN opened at $107.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.49. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In related news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $1,809,089.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,887 in the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,053,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,215,615,000 after acquiring an additional 394,406 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,677,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,120,000 after acquiring an additional 25,673 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,407,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,484,000 after acquiring an additional 40,307 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,377,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,502,000 after acquiring an additional 11,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,782,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,534,000 after acquiring an additional 279,113 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

