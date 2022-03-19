easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $358.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EJTTF. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EJTTF remained flat at $$6.90 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average of $8.22. easyJet has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $14.26.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its Â’easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

