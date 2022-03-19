Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Eaton by 35,936.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 620,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,654,000 after buying an additional 618,826 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 23,049.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 600,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 597,675 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 896,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,526,000 after purchasing an additional 442,731 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 1,647.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 441,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,977,000 after purchasing an additional 416,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 481.2% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 401,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,437,000 after purchasing an additional 332,661 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $155.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.42. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $131.86 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The company has a market capitalization of $62.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 60.67%.

In other Eaton news, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $189.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.35.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

