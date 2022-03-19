Edge Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 7,994 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $118.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $138.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.53.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.61.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

