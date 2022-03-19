Edge Capital Group LLC Has $771,000 Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 135.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 616,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,840,000 after purchasing an additional 354,456 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,457,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,783,000 after buying an additional 222,729 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth $11,525,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 440,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,230,000 after buying an additional 100,991 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,175,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,655,000 after buying an additional 97,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GL opened at $98.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.87 and a 200-day moving average of $95.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.02. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.25 and a 52 week high of $108.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 14.57%. Globe Life’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.57.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $625,464.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Kelly Greer sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total transaction of $1,811,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,976 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,859 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

