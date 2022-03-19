Edge Capital Group LLC Invests $2.60 Million in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 35,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of V.F. by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 4,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of V.F. by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,025,387 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,080,000 after acquiring an additional 254,632 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 25,141 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V.F. stock opened at $57.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.60 and its 200-day moving average is $68.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $51.02 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.46.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.63.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

