Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.330-$0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.180-$1.240 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ELAN traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.42. 3,759,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,370,596. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.60.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

ELAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.63.

In related news, Director R David Hoover acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth $376,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

