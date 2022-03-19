Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.88.

A number of brokerages have commented on ELD. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$9.50 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. CSFB set a C$9.50 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

ELD traded down C$0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$13.88. 878,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,160. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of C$9.52 and a 1-year high of C$15.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.91. The stock has a market cap of C$2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06.

In related news, Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.24, for a total transaction of C$121,262.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,530,028.34. Also, Senior Officer Sylvain Lehoux sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.03, for a total transaction of C$40,108.02. Insiders sold 50,393 shares of company stock worth $718,548 over the last three months.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

