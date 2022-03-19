Elite Education Group International Limited’s (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Lock-Up Period To Expire on March 24th

Elite Education Group International’s (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Thursday, March 24th. Elite Education Group International had issued 750,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 25th. The total size of the offering was $6,000,000 based on an initial share price of $8.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of Elite Education Group International stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.59. Elite Education Group International has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $35.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EEIQ. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elite Education Group International in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Elite Education Group International in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Elite Education Group International in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Elite Education Group International in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Elite Education Group International in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. 2.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elite Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides study abroad and post-study services to Chinese students in the United States. It offers international English proficiency test counseling, registration, and test placement services for students with no or poor language skills; admission application services; visa counseling and guidance services; logistical and organizational support for the student applicants prior their departure to the educational institutions; pick-up and welcome services; and dormitory services, as well as catering, academic guidance, internship, and shuttle bus services.

