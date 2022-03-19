Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Short Interest Up 16.7% in February

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Emclaire Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 100,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Emclaire Financial by 38.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Emclaire Financial by 15.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EMCF opened at $25.25 on Friday. Emclaire Financial has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $36.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $68.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.06.

Emclaire Financial ( NASDAQ:EMCF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 24.46%. The company had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Emclaire Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Emclaire Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.16%.

Emclaire Financial Company Profile

Emclaire Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial financial products and services to customers in western Pennsylvania through its wholly owned subsidiary bank, the Farmers National Bank of Emlenton. It offers residential mortgages, home equity and lines of credit, commercial real estate, commercial business, and consumer products and solutions.

