Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Position Boosted by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,167 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $14,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 423.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,135,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,989,000 after purchasing an additional 918,801 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,284.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 920,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,692,000 after purchasing an additional 881,698 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 481.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,046,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,533,000 after purchasing an additional 866,200 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,528,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,710,000 after purchasing an additional 803,609 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 35.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,763,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,365,000 after purchasing an additional 721,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $97.00 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $86.72 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

