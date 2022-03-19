Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu Sells 7,593 Shares

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 7,593 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.74, for a total transaction of C$430,826.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,775 shares in the company, valued at C$9,576,293.50.

On Friday, February 25th, Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 3,300 shares of Enbridge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.86, for a total transaction of C$177,738.00.

TSE:ENB opened at C$56.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$114.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$54.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$51.70. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of C$44.62 and a 12 month high of C$57.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.82.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, February 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$53.00 target price on shares of Enbridge and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Enbridge to a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.08.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

