Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,321 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $11,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 41,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $270.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,686,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,864. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $263.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.95. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $247.37 and a one year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

