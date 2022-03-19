Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 6,526 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JMST. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,052,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 471.7% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,685,000 after purchasing an additional 301,840 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,155,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,016,000 after purchasing an additional 265,256 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,907,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,403,000 after purchasing an additional 219,867 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 401.2% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 265,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after purchasing an additional 212,658 shares during the period.
Shares of JMST traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $50.72. The stock had a trading volume of 397,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,570. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.96. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.67 and a 12-month high of $51.15.
