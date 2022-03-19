Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DBK Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,072,000. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. F&V Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,005,000. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 42.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $7.05 on Friday, reaching $351.49. 83,047,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,749,552. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.03. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $307.39 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

