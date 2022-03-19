Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Has $283,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 76.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,179 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Tesla by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,024,320,000 after acquiring an additional 144,749 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,183,430,000 after acquiring an additional 858,839 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 2.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,243,615,000 after buying an additional 297,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 5.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,685,063 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,857,693,000 after buying an additional 203,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $33.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $905.39. 33,409,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,177,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.77, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $546.98 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $897.12 and its 200-day moving average is $934.64.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tesla from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Guggenheim began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,313.00 price target (up previously from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $940.09.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total value of $1,276,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total value of $2,855,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 663,187 shares of company stock valued at $602,321,320 over the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

