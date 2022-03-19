Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 76.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 268 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Tesla by 66.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Tesla by 10.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total transaction of $1,283,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $1,297,673.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 663,187 shares of company stock valued at $602,321,320 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA traded up $33.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $905.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,409,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,177,026. The business has a fifty day moving average of $897.12 and a 200 day moving average of $934.64. The company has a market cap of $909.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $546.98 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. New Street Research upped their price objective on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $980.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen increased their price target on Tesla from $625.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays set a $325.00 price target on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $940.09.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

