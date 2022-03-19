Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported 0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 0.17 by 0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of 1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.36 billion. Endeavor Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:EDR traded up 0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 29.99. 1,690,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,892. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 30.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of 28.99. Endeavor Group has a fifty-two week low of 22.02 and a fifty-two week high of 35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

EDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 35.93.

In other Endeavor Group news, insider Christian Muirhead sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of 33.47, for a total transaction of 331,353.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 22,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of 33.39, for a total transaction of 754,614.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EDR. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 180.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. 33.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

