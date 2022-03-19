Energy Fuels’ (EFR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:UUUU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a C$9.75 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential downside of 20.28% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of TSE:EFR opened at C$12.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 940.77. The company has a current ratio of 24.42, a quick ratio of 19.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Energy Fuels has a twelve month low of C$5.55 and a twelve month high of C$14.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.89.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

About Energy Fuels (Get Rating)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.