Energy Fuels’ (EFR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:UUUU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a C$9.75 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential downside of 20.28% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of TSE:EFR opened at C$12.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 940.77. The company has a current ratio of 24.42, a quick ratio of 19.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Energy Fuels has a twelve month low of C$5.55 and a twelve month high of C$14.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.89.
