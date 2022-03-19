Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the February 13th total of 2,460,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 653,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

EGLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.81.

Get Enthusiast Gaming alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLX opened at $2.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.25. Enthusiast Gaming has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Enthusiast Gaming by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enthusiast Gaming by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Enthusiast Gaming by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enthusiast Gaming by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 23.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.