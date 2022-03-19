Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the February 13th total of 2,460,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 653,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.
EGLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.81.
Shares of NASDAQ:EGLX opened at $2.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.25. Enthusiast Gaming has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13.
Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.
