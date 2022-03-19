Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Shares of Enzo Biochem stock opened at $3.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $149.05 million, a P/E ratio of 306.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.55. Enzo Biochem has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $4.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.38.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.52 million for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 0.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENZ. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 324.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 414,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 316,940 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

