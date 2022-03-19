EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) PT Raised to $55.00

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

EPR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded EPR Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.90.

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $51.54 on Tuesday. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $41.14 and a 1 year high of $56.07. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.06, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.05.

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.39 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The business’s revenue was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. This is an increase from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 303.03%.

In other EPR Properties news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $120,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $250,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in EPR Properties by 56.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after buying an additional 188,800 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in EPR Properties by 3.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in EPR Properties by 13.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in EPR Properties by 24.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 13,362 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the second quarter valued at $236,000. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

