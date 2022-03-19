EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EPR Properties presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.90.

NYSE:EPR opened at $51.54 on Friday. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $41.14 and a twelve month high of $56.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.54 and a 200-day moving average of $48.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 303.03%.

In other news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $120,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,842,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth $9,978,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 301,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

