Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Atlas Copco AB’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Atlas Copco in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Maidi anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.09 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Atlas Copco’s FY2025 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

ATLKY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 640 to SEK 675 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 675 to SEK 568 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlas Copco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $490.00.

ATLKY stock opened at $56.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $69.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.14. Atlas Copco has a 52 week low of $45.24 and a 52 week high of $71.47.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.34%.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

