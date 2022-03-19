Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for TimkenSteel Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for TimkenSteel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will earn $3.55 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.30. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $338.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.50 million. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

TMST has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE TMST opened at $22.22 on Thursday. TimkenSteel has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $23.47. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,270,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,969,000 after acquiring an additional 312,542 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 3.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,930,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,336,000 after buying an additional 106,735 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,195,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,719,000 after buying an additional 118,665 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 29.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,885,000 after buying an additional 256,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 715,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after buying an additional 10,129 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

