Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Equity Commonwealth is an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It primarily owns office buildings located throughout the United States. The majority of its portfolio consists of office buildings located in central business districts, or CBDs, of major metropolitan markets. Equity Commonwealth, formerly known as CommonWealth REIT, is based in Chicago. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

NYSE:EQC opened at $28.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -140.14 and a beta of 0.17. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $29.07.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,189,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,408,000 after purchasing an additional 285,122 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,887,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,994,000 after acquiring an additional 264,898 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,217,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,425,000 after acquiring an additional 28,630 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,023,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,412,000 after acquiring an additional 523,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,850,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,933,000 after acquiring an additional 64,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

