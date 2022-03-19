Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.25.

A number of analysts recently commented on ERAS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Erasca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Erasca from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Get Erasca alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Erasca in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,624,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Erasca in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,693,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Erasca during the third quarter worth $199,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Erasca during the third quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Erasca during the third quarter worth $637,000. 40.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ERAS traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $11.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,446,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,499. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day moving average is $15.70. Erasca has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $24.47.

About Erasca (Get Rating)

Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Erasca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erasca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.