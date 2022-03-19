ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ESSA Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

ESSA stock opened at $17.89 on Friday. ESSA Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $18.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.40.

ESSA Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ESSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 million. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 24.54%. Analysts expect that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 18.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 10.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 26.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares during the period. 50.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

