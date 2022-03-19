Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of CLWT opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06. Euro Tech has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $3.81.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euro Tech during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euro Tech during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Euro Tech by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 82,973 shares during the period. 7.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euro Tech Holdings Co Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of water treatment equipment. It operates through the Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering business segments. The Trading and Manufacturing segment offers laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits, and power generation equipment.

