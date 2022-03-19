Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,235 ($16.06) price target on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.
Shares of ERM opened at GBX 919 ($11.95) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 909.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 974.22. The company has a market cap of £1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 78.55. Euromoney Institutional Investor has a one year low of GBX 810 ($10.53) and a one year high of GBX 1,124 ($14.62).
Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pricing, Data & Market Intelligence, and Asset Management. The Pricing segment provides commodity price reporting, data, analytics, and events; and commodity price benchmarks and analysis for its clients' business processes and workflows in the metals, mining, and forest products industries.
