EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.470-$2.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $591 million-$600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $613.23 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVERTEC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EVERTEC has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE EVTC traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.64. 572,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.00. EVERTEC has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $51.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.48 and its 200 day moving average is $45.03.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $155.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.58 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 27.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EVERTEC will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Castillo Rodrigo Del sold 15,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $601,429.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $950,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,236 shares of company stock valued at $6,142,677. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in EVERTEC in the third quarter valued at about $276,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in EVERTEC by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in EVERTEC in the fourth quarter valued at about $793,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in EVERTEC in the fourth quarter valued at about $944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

