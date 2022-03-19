Exane BNP Paribas Upgrades Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) to “Neutral”

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SDXAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sodexo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sodexo from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sodexo currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Sodexo stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.70. Sodexo has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $20.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

