Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.080-$2.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.810. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Exelon also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.180-$2.320 EPS.

NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $43.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,323,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,686,030. Exelon has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $44.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 78.95%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $74.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Exelon from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research cut Exelon from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Exelon from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.80.

In other news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Exelon by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $502,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

