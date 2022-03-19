Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,575 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 275.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $106.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.63. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.37 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

