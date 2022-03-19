Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.700-$7.950 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Extra Space Storage from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $198.87.
Shares of NYSE EXR traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.42. 1,367,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,397. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $126.04 and a 1 year high of $228.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.91 and a 200 day moving average of $195.92.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 97.09%.
In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total transaction of $822,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley acquired 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $200.75 per share, with a total value of $2,107,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,094,573. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.
Extra Space Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Extra Space Storage (EXR)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.