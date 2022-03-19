Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.700-$7.950 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Extra Space Storage from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $198.87.

Shares of NYSE EXR traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.42. 1,367,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,397. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $126.04 and a 1 year high of $228.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.91 and a 200 day moving average of $195.92.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 97.09%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total transaction of $822,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley acquired 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $200.75 per share, with a total value of $2,107,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,094,573. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

