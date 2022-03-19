Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,946 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $45,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 63.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after acquiring an additional 62,074 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Fabrinet by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 5.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $105.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $77.30 and a 1 year high of $126.28.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

FN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley upped their price target on Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.71.

Fabrinet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.