Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Director Joanna Rees Sells 253 Shares

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.52, for a total value of $118,535.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
- On Tuesday, February 8th, Joanna Rees sold 3,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.80, for a total value of $1,523,400.00.
- On Friday, February 4th, Joanna Rees sold 1,660 shares of Fair Isaac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.23, for a total value of $833,701.80.
Fair Isaac stock opened at $491.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $476.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $432.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 1.19. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $342.89 and a 1-year high of $553.97.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.1% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 585,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,165,000 after acquiring an additional 43,694 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 13.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2,272.0% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 36,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 182.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 8,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.71.
Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.
