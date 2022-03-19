Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Director Joanna Rees Sells 253 Shares

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.52, for a total value of $118,535.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Joanna Rees also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 8th, Joanna Rees sold 3,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.80, for a total value of $1,523,400.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Joanna Rees sold 1,660 shares of Fair Isaac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.23, for a total value of $833,701.80.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $491.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $476.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $432.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 1.19. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $342.89 and a 1-year high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $322.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.89 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 403.65% and a net margin of 29.44%. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.1% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 585,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,165,000 after acquiring an additional 43,694 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 13.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2,272.0% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 36,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 182.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 8,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.71.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

