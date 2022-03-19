F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) Insider Sells £20,025.94 in Stock

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey Hewitt sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 802 ($10.43), for a total transaction of £20,025.94 ($26,041.53).

Jeffrey Hewitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 8th, Jeffrey Hewitt purchased 62 shares of F&C Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 789 ($10.26) per share, with a total value of £489.18 ($636.12).

On Tuesday, February 8th, Jeffrey Hewitt bought 56 shares of F&C Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 876 ($11.39) per share, for a total transaction of £490.56 ($637.92).

Shares of FCIT stock opened at GBX 845 ($10.99) on Friday. F&C Investment Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 767.21 ($9.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 953 ($12.39). The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 852.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 883.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.39.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 3.80 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from F&C Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.00. F&C Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.06%.

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

